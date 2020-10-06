20-year-old Waterloo man sentenced to 15 months in prison Tuesday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 20-year-old Waterloo man was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 months in prison for unlawful possession of a loaded gun as a felon and an unlawful drug user.

Officials said Garret Tomlinson pleaded guilty on June 26. Information presented at the sentencing showed Tomlinson tried to run to the upstairs of his home while carrying a backpack with a loaded gun in it as officers arrived for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Officials said statements at the sentencing showed that Tomlinson also unlawfully sold drugs.

In addition to the 15 month prison sentence, Tomlinson must serve a three-year term of supervised release.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.