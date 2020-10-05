Advertisement

TSA: Gun found at Des Moines airport

Des Moines International Airport on April 10, 2008 (Image: Wikimedia Commons / Manop / CC-A-SA 4.0 )
By the Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have confiscated a 9mm handgun discovered by Transportation Security Administration workers at the Des Moines International Airport.

WHO-TV reports that the gun, loaded with five bullets including one in the chamber, was in the man’s carry-on luggage when it was discovered Saturday. Police took the gun. The man, a resident of Guam, was issued a weapons citation.

The TSA says four guns have been discovered at checkpoints at the airport this year. That’s down from 2018 and 2019, when TSA officers discovered 12 guns through security screenings.

