Three injured in Sunday evening car crash in Anamosa
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people were injured in a car crash at the intersection of U.S. 151 and Shaw Road in Anamosa at around 7:06 p.m. on Sunday.
Officials said the driver of a Toyota FJ Cruiser was heading westbound on Shaw Road, when the driver failed to yield and struck a vehicle heading southbound on U.S. 151.
The names of everyone involved have been withheld, but all three of them were wearing a seatbelt.
