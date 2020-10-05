Advertisement

Show You Care Spotlight: Masks for Linn Mar

By Becky Phelps
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -So far, Erin Thorson has made 1,200 masks for Linn Mar Community School District staff. And, that’s only a fraction of all the work she’s done since the pandemic started, but she says she’s lucky to not have to do it alone.

Thorson’s family and friends are helping her with cutting fabric, drawing patterns, and bagging masks, and her two biggest helpers-her children-get to see the impact they’re making first hand at school.

Thorson dropped of the first batch of masks at the beginning of the school year-enough for the entire Linn Mar staff. This week, she brought even more masks to teachers at Indian Creek where one of her sons goes.

Indian Creek Principal Kelly Kretschmar says the district gets many mask donations for students, but not usually for the teachers. She says the teachers at Indian Creek were so excited to get the masks, and that teachers always need an extra mask on hand during a long day of teaching.

And just in time for Friday’s football game, Thorson delivered specialized masks to the high school marching band. The masks have a specially sewn flap so the students can play their instruments through them.

Thorson and her team are 4,000 masks in...and they aren’t planning on stopping until the need is gone.

“I never thought it would get this big! I mean the main focus was really just to protect from what’s going on, because I’ve never lived through it, and now these guys are living through it, and it’s really scary. And so any way we could help, I wanted to,” says Thorson.

Her next project is masks for Excelsior’s band and extra masks for younger students.

