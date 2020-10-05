Secretary Pate unveils new new voter assistance resource for Iowans convicted of felonies

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate unveiled new tools to assist Iowans convicted of felonies understand the voting process.

This election will be the first time those convicted of felonies can vote after Governor Reynolds' August executive order.

Among the new tools is a redesigned voter registration form that clarifies that Iowans with felony convictions can register to vote once their rights are restored by the governor.

“I agree with Governor Reynolds that Iowans who have served their time deserve a second chance and should be able to make their voices heard by voting," Secretary Pate said. “These resources will help Iowans with felony convictions participate in the process.”

A new interactive website, RestoreYourVote.iowa.gov, also includes a video explaining the voting process.

