Advertisement

Rule as mayor of Hell for a night to celebrate Halloween

The "Mayor's Lair" listing on Airbnb includes a gothic sitting area, queen (of the damned) bed, fire pit and outdoor movie screen in Hell, Michigan.
The "Mayor's Lair" listing on Airbnb includes a gothic sitting area, queen (of the damned) bed, fire pit and outdoor movie screen in Hell, Michigan.(Source: Airbnb via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELL, Mich. (Gray News) - Would you like to spend a night in Hell? There’s room, if you’re from Michigan. Residents of the state can book the “spookiest Airbnb stay on Earth” at a tiny home in the unincorporated town of Hell.

The self-proclaimed mayor of Hell, John Colone, is offering his “Mayor’s Lair” for three nights in October. He says you can be mayor for the day on Oct. 18, 21 or 24 at a cost of just $31, plus taxes and fees, a cost inspired by Halloween.

The listing includes a gothic sitting area, queen (of the damned) bed, fire pit and outdoor movie screen for scary movies.

“I am the biggest Halloween fan in the world (and the underworld), so I hope that our little slice of paradise can fill fellow Halloween lovers with all of the frightful chills and spooky sensations of the season,” said Colone, as quoted by Airbnb.

There’s room at this “hell on earth” for two people per night. They must be Michigan residents and come from the same household to minimize the risks from COVID-19.

Bookings open Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Show You Care Spotlight: Masks for teachers

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Local activist groups hold “Say Their Names” event calling for change

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Organizers at the “Say Their Names” event at Redmond Park in Cedar Rapids on Sunday wanted to bring attention to racial injustice in the community and across the country.

News

Local activist groups hold "Say Their Names" event

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Johnson County bar owner hopeful patrons, owners follow Covid-19 rules upon reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Bars in both Johnson County and Story County can reopen at 11:59 p.m. Sunday night. Governor Reynolds previously extended a proclamation keeping bars in the two counties closed, due to spikes in Covid-19 infections.

Latest News

Local

Emergency railroad repairs to close Highway 1 in Mount Vernon through Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa DOT Trafic Management announced today that emergency railroad repairs in Mount Vernon will lead to detours for the next few days.

Coronavirus

Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then, the White House physician said Sunday.

National Politics

Trump leaves hospital to thank supporters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
President Trump leaves the hospital to thank supporters.

Local

Cedar Falls Police investigating fatal accident

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Cedar Falls Police are investigating a fatality at the Target Distribution Center after a man was found unresponsive.

Local

Bars and restaurants face new rules for to-go drinks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division released clarified guidelines for how bars and restaurants can sell drinks to-go.

National

Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (6,250 square miles) this year — more than double the previous record for the most land burned in a single year in the state.