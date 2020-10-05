Part of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital damaged beyond repair in derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A part of a major hospital campus in Cedar Rapids will be demolished after sustaining significant damage in the August 10 derecho, hospital officials said on Monday.

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital announced that damage to the Resource Center building, located along Coe Road NE, will be partially demolished before the year ends. The organization said that two of the building’s three wings will be removed, along with some of the floors on the top of the third wing. Some classrooms, auditorium, and the tunnel system to the main hospital buildings will be saved.

Officials said the total amount of damage to the building was in excess of $400,000. Inspectors found structural integrity issues in the building and was declared uninhabitable.

The building has been used for office space non-clinical departments and local non-profit groups, according to the hospital.

Demolition will begin on October 26.

