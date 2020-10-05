Nearly perfect fall weather ahead
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A great fall week is coming our way. High pressure keeps control of the weather. As a result, seasonable and dry conditions are expected. Lots of sunshine also stays with us. Later in the week, a southwest flow of air behind the high gives us a warmup into the mid to upper 70s. Very little if any chance for rain is expected into early next week. Have a good night!
