Advertisement

Nearly perfect fall weather ahead

Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A great fall week is coming our way. High pressure keeps control of the weather. As a result, seasonable and dry conditions are expected. Lots of sunshine also stays with us. Later in the week, a southwest flow of air behind the high gives us a warmup into the mid to upper 70s. Very little if any chance for rain is expected into early next week. Have a good night!

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Forecast

Dry, mild, & breezy day ahead

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Temperatures will rise quickly throughout the day. Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy at times from the south. Winds will be between 10-20 mph, with gusts upwards of 35 mph.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
Patchy frost this morning, then temperatures warm this afternoon into the mid to upper 60s.

Forecast

Frost is possible again tonight, but warmer, sunny conditions take us through the workweek

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
|
By Jan Ryherd
With clear skies and calm winds, we will see another substantial cool down tonight as lows back down into the 30s across eastern Iowa.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
With clear skies and calm winds, we will see another substantial cool down tonight as lows back down into the 30s across eastern Iowa. Frost will again be likely.

Forecast

Still chilly, but much more pleasant for Sunday

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:33 AM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
Expect a pretty pleasant, though still on the chilly side, day today as we trade overcast skies and showers of Saturday for lots of sunshine.

Forecast

Chilly overnight lows could lead to frost for some, but warmer weather is on the horizon

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
|
By Jan Ryherd
Skies clear overnight, becoming partly cloudy by Sunday morning. Clouds are expected to decrease over the northern half of Iowa faster, allowing temperatures to fall in those areas more quickly. Expect areas of frost across northern Iowa and patchy frost still possible for our central and southern zones overnight tonight. Sunday will feature light northerly winds, partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures, topping out in the mid 50s. Frost will again be possible overnight into Monday morning as lows dip back into the low and mid 30s. The rest of the forecast looks warmer and dry with afternoon highs in the 60s and low 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Very dry conditions are likely through the week.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT
Scattered showers continue to wrap up this evening with most of eastern Iowa looking to be rain free by late evening. Skies clear overnight, becoming partly cloudy by Sunday morning.

Forecast

Gray skies, scattered showers for the start of the weekend

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:41 AM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
A gray, chilly, and at times wet day is expected across the area as a disturbance brings a decent chance for showers.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:19 AM CDT
Gray skies, cool temperatures, and scattered showers are in the works for Saturday.