Name of victim released in fatal incident at Cedar Falls distribution center

Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have revealed the name of the person killed in a fatal incident at a distribution center on Sunday.

The Cedar Falls Police Department said that Ian Jimenez, 32, of Los Angeles, California, was killed when a semi-tractor ran over him in the parking lot at the Target Distribution Center, located near the intersection of Hudson and Viking Roads.

Law enforcement and other emergency responders were sent to the site at around 11:37 a.m. on Saturday.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

