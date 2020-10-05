Advertisement

Multiple shots fired incidents reported Sunday in Cedar Rapids

(MGN Image)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police received multiple reports of gunshots in Cedar Rapids on Sunday evening.

The first report of gunshots happened at the Gyro Hut located at 1455 Mount Vernon Road SE at around 7:19 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a Chevrolet Monte Carlo with no plates that had been damaged by the gunshots.

Officials said the owner of the vehicle initially fled the area but later returned. He is a 27-year-old man from out of state. Police said he was not cooperative and does not want to pursue an investigation.

A suspect fled the area in a van heading southbound on 15th Street SE.

Police said another shots fired incident occurred at around 9:17 p.m. resulting in three vehicles having windows shot out. It happened in front of 1817 B Avenue NE.

Officials did not provide information about suspects in either case, nor did they indicate whether the incidents are related.

