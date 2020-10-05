Marion exploring need for new outdoor aquatic center

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - City officials in Marion are looking into whether a new outdoor aquatic center is a necessity for the city in the future and are asking for public input.

The city said that it was working with Waters Edge Aquatic Design to determine the feasibility of a new aquatic center. A key element of the study will be determining if the community needs or requires a new outdoor pool facility, including evaluating the existing Marion Pool at Willlowood Park.

An online survey is now available on the city’s website for residents to weigh in on the issue. It will be open for participation until Friday, October 30.

“Through this process, we are building the foundation for the future of aquatics in Marion,” Seth Staashelm, interim parks and recreation director, said, in a statement. “We encourage participation to ensure all voices are heard and want to gain an in-depth understanding of the current and future aquatic needs of the community.”

A public meeting on Wednesday, October 21, will be held on the matter of a new aquatic center. It will be held both in-person and virtually.

