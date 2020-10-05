Advertisement

Local activist groups hold “Say Their Names” event calling for change

By Becky Phelps
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Organizers at the “Say Their Names” event at Redmond Park in Cedar Rapids on Sunday wanted to bring attention to racial injustice in the community and across the country. A focus of several speakers at the event was frustration over a grand jury choosing not to bring charges against Louisville Police for the death of Breonna Taylor.

Dozens of people gathered at Redmond Park and listened to speakers send out a call to action for the community to continue to speak out against racial inequality and violence. Organizers say they wanted to send a positive and powerful message into the community. “Love. Black Lives Matter, all lives matter. PAVE. And what PAVE stands for is parents against violence everywhere. So that’s what we’re doing," says Audra Krieger, a member of PAVE.

Speakers focused on the Black Lives Matter movement, reactions to the recent Breonna Taylor ruling, and shared personal stories about their experiences with injustice and discrimination. Many in the crowd carried signs that read Black Lives matter and Say Their Names.

People of all ages gathered for the event, including a group of students at Coe College who wanted their voices to be heard. “This is something I’m passionate about, I don’t feel like I have a choice but to be out here. Every single day, whether or not my life matters is a debate. For other people, it’s known,” says Miciyah Cater, a student at Coe College.

