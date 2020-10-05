Iowa Board of Regents begin next steps to hire future University of Iowa President

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday afternoon, the Iowa Board of Regents took the first steps to move forward with searching for the next University of Iowa president.

During Monday’s meeting, the Board voted and approved the next steps in a search that the Board of Regents President, Micheal Richards, says will be conducted fairly and transparently.

The steps included authorizing the Executive Director, along with Board leadership to form an inclusive and diverse search committee, hire a search firm to assist with the process, and develop a process and timeline. Richards says the details still need to be worked out, and that there will be meetings held about the search with various constituent groups, including faculty and students. The names of finalists recommended by the search committee will be made public, and candidates will attend open forums.

Current President Bruce Harreld announced plans to retire last week. Harreld was hired in 2015, but the Regents extended his contract to 2023. With still has more than two years on his contract, Monday, he said he plans on staying on to ensure a smooth transition, something he said he didn’t get when he took the job.

The University had to pay 55-thousand dollars to settle a lawsuit about meetings held regarding the hiring of Harreld in 2015. He was a controversial hire to begin with since he had no experience in higher education administration. In Monday’s meeting Herrald addressed why he chose to retire it now.

“The University has not over the last several decades done a great job in succession planning, not only for my position but other positions. I think succession planning connected with resource allocation are the two most important responsibilities of a President, a Chair, or a Board, and the succession planning, I think we have done in a rushed fashion," he said. “We still have gaps in the strategic plan that we put in place several years ago so I don’t think it’s wise to pause. I think it’s wise to start the search process and let it take it’s natural time.”

The Regents took about eight months for the search process that ended with them announcing Herrald as their pick. Herrald says typically the process can take up to a year and a half, but with the pandemic he expects it to take even longer. He says he wants the next 30 months of his tenure to be used wisely, and to be an aid in helping his successor transition into the job smoothly, avoiding an interim.

He will remain in his position until they find a replacement. The goal is to find a replacement by the start of the next academic year.

Following Monday’s meeting, the Executive Director will give a status report on the search to the Board at its' November 18 meeting.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.