Advertisement

Independence man sentenced to 10 years in prison after leading armed home invasion

James Welton, 41, pleaded guilty on March 19 to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
James Welton, 41, pleaded guilty on March 19 to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An Independence man was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison after leading an armed home invasion in Waterloo last year.

James Welton, 41, pleaded guilty on March 19 to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officials said Welton led a group of people, armed with two stolen firearms, into a Waterloo home on October 21, 2019.

While in the home, the group discharged both weapons, assaulted one person and tried to kidnap one of the residents.

Welton was sentenced to 120 months in prison, a fine of $50,000, and a three-year term of supervised release following the prison term. He must also prepay the court $8,500 for the cost of his court appointed attorney.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Arlington Iowa man arrested after leading deputies on high speed chase

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
An Arlington man was arrested after leading Fayette County deputies on a high speed chase early Sunday morning.

News

Dubuque City Council to discuss Halloween plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dubuque City Council is discussing plans for this year's Halloween.

Iowa

Multiple shots fired incidents reported Sunday in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Police received multiple reports of gunshots in Cedar Rapids on Sunday evening.

News

US Supreme Court begins new term Monday amid coronavirus concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
Senate republicans are trying to quickly confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Latest News

News

Johnson County bar owner hopeful patrons, owners follow Covid-19 rules upon reopening

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bars in both Johnson and Story counties can now reopen. That’s after a proclamation by Governor Reynolds ordered bars closed in six Iowa Counties, but Johnson and Story County’s closures lasted weeks longer, due to spikes in coronavirus cases.

News

Three injured in Sunday evening crash in Anamosa

Updated: 3 hours ago
Three people are recovering after a car crash on Highway 151 in Jones county.

News

Des Moines city council to discuss turning toxic site into pro soccer stadium

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Des Moines City Council will discuss turning the toxic DICO site into a pro soccer stadium on Monday.

News

Iowa City city council to hold Listening Post on community policing

Updated: 3 hours ago
Members of the Iowa City City Council will hold another Listening Post today on community policing.

News

Hy-Vee begins wellness program at Viola Gibson Elementary

Updated: 4 hours ago
Hy-Vee is donating wellness kits to more than 2,000 students at schools taking part in Kids-Fit Wellness week.

News

Trump leaves hospital to thank supporters

Updated: 4 hours ago
Yesterday evening the president left his hospital room to pay a surprise visit to his supporters outside of the Walter Reed Medical Center.