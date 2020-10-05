Independence man sentenced to 10 years in prison after leading armed home invasion

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An Independence man was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison after leading an armed home invasion in Waterloo last year.

James Welton, 41, pleaded guilty on March 19 to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officials said Welton led a group of people, armed with two stolen firearms, into a Waterloo home on October 21, 2019.

While in the home, the group discharged both weapons, assaulted one person and tried to kidnap one of the residents.

Welton was sentenced to 120 months in prison, a fine of $50,000, and a three-year term of supervised release following the prison term. He must also prepay the court $8,500 for the cost of his court appointed attorney.

