Four more positive tests for COVID-19 in Iowa Athletics, hundreds test negative

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The athletics department at the University of Iowa reported additional positive and negative test results for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus on Monday.

Officials said that four people among coaches, staff, or athletes tested positive for COVID-19 between September 28 and October 4. 640 negative tests were reported during that same time period. Since the department began its testing regime when athletics activities resumed at the end of May, 237 positive tests and 5,605 negative tests have been received.

Those that tested positive will be required to follow isolation protocols. Athletics department staff will be conducting contact tracing in order to determine if there were any potential exposures to others.

