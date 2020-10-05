Fatal crash northwest of Cedar Rapids, sheriff’s office says

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials said that a two-vehicle crash northwest of Cedar Rapids led to at least one fatality on Monday afternoon.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said that it was responding to a collision along Covington Road, just north of Gibney Road, in rural Linn County. The department, according to a post on its Twitter account, said that the crash involved a fatality.

The post showed a photograph of a grain-hauling semi-truck on its side and on fire, with other wreckage in the ditch on the right-hand side of the road. Firefighters from the Palo Fire Department were attempting to extinguish the flames.

Covington Road is closed as of Monday afternoon while authorities work on the crash scene.

Emergency responders on-scene of a two-vehicle fatality collision on Covington Rd, North of Gibney Rd. Roadway is blocked. pic.twitter.com/460LvVXQJU — LinnCountySheriff (@LinnIASheriff) October 5, 2020

