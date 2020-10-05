Advertisement

Fatal crash northwest of Cedar Rapids, sheriff’s office says

A grain-hauling semi-truck lays on its side on Covington Road, north of Gibney Road, on Monday, October 5, 2020. Law enforcement officials described the crash as a "fatality collision."
A grain-hauling semi-truck lays on its side on Covington Road, north of Gibney Road, on Monday, October 5, 2020. Law enforcement officials described the crash as a "fatality collision."(Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials said that a two-vehicle crash northwest of Cedar Rapids led to at least one fatality on Monday afternoon.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said that it was responding to a collision along Covington Road, just north of Gibney Road, in rural Linn County. The department, according to a post on its Twitter account, said that the crash involved a fatality.

The post showed a photograph of a grain-hauling semi-truck on its side and on fire, with other wreckage in the ditch on the right-hand side of the road. Firefighters from the Palo Fire Department were attempting to extinguish the flames.

Covington Road is closed as of Monday afternoon while authorities work on the crash scene.

