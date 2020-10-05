Advertisement

Fans excited to be back inside Jack Trice Stadium

Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Primetime, national TV, ranked opponent, the 15,000 thousand fans allowed inside Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday had every reason to be loud.

“Try to do what we can to help that out." Cyclone fan Tim Koch said. "15,000 people, you aren’t going to get what you would with a full stadium but we do what we can.”

Tim and Connie Koch are season ticket holders, and when it was announced they could attend, they didn’t think twice.

“It was never really a question of whether or not we would come here, it was the plan all along to get here if we could," Koch said.

The same can be sed for Cyclone fan Jared Van Middlesworth, who isn’t a season ticket holder himself, but he’s got his connections.

“We know some people who have season tickets and they weren’t going to come so we had the opportunity so I thought might was well," Van Middlesworth said.

There wasn’t a whole lot to do for fans before the game. Parking lots sat empty, apparel shops were placed here and there, but it wasn’t all bad.

“Feels really weird driving into town and not having to get stuck in traffic," Van Middlesworth said while laughing.

The seats weren’t just reserved for Cyclone fans, Gerald Raym drove 7 hours from the Sooner State just so he could cheer on Oklahoma.

“We started last night, spent the night in Cary, Missouri and finished the drive this morning,' Raym said.

Raym says he’s planning on going to every Oklahoma game this season, and will do whatever it takes to get it done

“You are going to do what you have to do to meet protocol, you know to keep everybody safe around you, and after that you are here to enjoy the game and enjoy the experience.. Its America, we got to have our football”

Sports

