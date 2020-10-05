Advertisement

Emergency railroad repairs to close Highway 1 in Mount Vernon through Wednesday

(KVLY)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa DOT Trafic Management announced today that emergency railroad repairs in Mount Vernon will lead to detours for the next few days.

Iowa DOT Traffic Management has advised that Union Pacific will be performing emergency track repairs in Mount Vernon starting Monday, October 5 at 8 AM. This work will require the closure of Highway 1 at the railroad crossing. Highway 1 will remain closed until the repairs are complete, which is expected to be 6 PM Wednesday, October 7th.

The official detour for this closure will be Highway 30 to Highway 13 to Highway 151. Please follow detour signs or use an alternative route.

