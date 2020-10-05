Dubuque-area bank announces $20,000 donation to Prescott Elementary

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A northeast Iowa bank announced a major donation to a local school on World Teacher’s Day.

Dubuque Bank and Trust said it was making the donation to Prescott Elementary School as a part of a partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, which is a non-profit that guides funds to schools. The funds are then used for tools and materials for the school to be open during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Whether school is taking place in the classroom or remotely from home, the need for additional school supplies, especially personal protective equipment (PPE) and technology is significant,” Lynn Fuller, president and CEO of the bank, said, in a statement. “Our hope is that these funds will give students access to the resources they need.”

The bank had previously donated $200,000 to the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque in response to the spread of COVID-19.

