Dry, mild, & breezy day ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of patchy frost are possible early this morning, so you may need a few minutes out the door to scape off some light frost if your car was outside. Otherwise, temperatures will rise quickly throughout the day. Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy at times from the south. Winds will be between 10-20 mph, with gusts upwards of 35 mph.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s. Our warming trend continues this week. Highs in the upper 60s, low 70s through Thursday, and then up into the upper 70s by the end of the week and into the weekend. We stay dry across eastern Iowa through the weekend and a small chance of rain comes next week.

