Children of deceased Tyson worker allege lax COVID-19 safety

This Wednesday, April 17, 2013 photo shows the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa. Tyson and other meatpacking companies have increasingly recruited non-Latino workers in recent years, including Burmese, Sudanese and others, said Mark Grey, director of the Iowa Center for Immigrant Leadership and Integration at University of Northern Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
This Wednesday, April 17, 2013 photo shows the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa. Tyson and other meatpacking companies have increasingly recruited non-Latino workers in recent years, including Burmese, Sudanese and others, said Mark Grey, director of the Iowa Center for Immigrant Leadership and Integration at University of Northern Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The family of a Tyson Foods worker who died of the coronavirus in April has filed a lawsuit claiming his plant took few safety precautions before he and others became infected.

Pedro Cano worked on the kill floor elbow-to-elbow with others at Tyson’s pork processing plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by his three adult children says that Cano developed COVID-19 symptoms April 2, days before Tyson announced that two dozen workers had tested positive and that production would be suspended.

The lawsuit says Cano died April 14 at age 51.

The plant resumed production with new safety measures a week after his death.

