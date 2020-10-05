Cedar Rapids native Ryan Sweeney enjoys time as analyst with Marquee Sports Network

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Cedar Rapids Xavier prep Ryan Sweeney played nine MLB seasons for the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs. He tried out for the Minnesota Twins in spring training in 2016, but never made a roster spot. Some teams asked if he’d come back and play on a minor league deal, but he decided to retire from the game.

But baseball never really left him.

This year, he returned to the game he’s loved his whole life as an analyst for the Marquee Sports Network for the Chicago Cubs.

“Definitely something new and something I hadn’t done before, but I’m comfortable in front of the camera," Sweeney said. “This just worked out and being able to still be involved in the game and talk about baseball has been fun for me.”

Sweeney had learned about the network through former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster.

“I was like, throw my name in the bunch, it couldn’t hurt,” he said. “I ended up calling them.”

Living in Naperville, Illinois allowed Sweeney to cover several games for Marquee because he wasn’t far from the studio in Chicago.

“For me, personally, it was nice to be able to do three or four shows a week and get some practice,” he said. “I could definitely tell at the beginning and then towards the end how I got a lot better.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.