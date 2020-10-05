Advertisement

Cedar Rapids firefighters to wear pink for breast cancer awareness month

Firefighters in Cedar Rapids will be wearing pink and navy blue T-shirts with a pink ribbon on it while on duty all month for breast cancer awareness and to support cancer survivors.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Firefighters buy their own shirts, with proceeds going to Mercy Medical Center’s Especially for You Fund.

The public can also purchase the shirts online through the Cedar Rapids Firefighters Foundation webpage.

The shirts were designed by the International Association of Fire Fighters Local #11.

“The COVID-19 public health pandemic has presented many challenges this year,” Local #11 Executive Board President Matt Humphrey said. “While the focus has been on preventing the spread of illness, we also have to remember how important it is to increase awareness about preventive steps for the early detection of cancer.”

