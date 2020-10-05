Arlington Iowa man arrested after leading deputies on high speed chase

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) – An Arlington man was arrested after leading Fayette County deputies on a high speed chase early Sunday morning.

Officials said a deputy tried to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation at around 2:45 a.m.

Michael Bushaw, 29, of Arlington, initially pulled over, but then took off leading deputies on a pursuit reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.

Bushaw eventually pulled into a driveway and abandoned his vehicle in an attempt to elude law enforcement.

Bushaw was arrested and charged with eluding, driving while his license was revoked, and driving while his license was suspended.

