ACLU of Iowa files lawsuit on behalf of protesters banned from state capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa said it filed a lawsuit on Monday that says the Iowa State Patrol does not have the authority to ban protesters.

It says banning protesters deprives activists of their fundamental rights of free speech, free assembly and the ability to petition their government.

This comes after five protesters were arrested near the Capitol building in Des Moines during a protest on July 1.

The Iowa State Patrol also told 17 protesters they were banned for 6 months to a year from the Capitol.

The five people filing the lawsuit are Jalesha Johnson, Louise Bequeaith, Haley Jo Dikkers, Brad Penna, and Brandi Ramus.

