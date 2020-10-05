Advertisement

356 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Iowa Monday

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 356 more COVID-19 cases and 7 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 5, the state’s data is showing a total of 92,901 COVID-19 cases and 1,388 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 2,644 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 824,048 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 389 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 54 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 99 are in the ICU and 43 are on ventilators.

