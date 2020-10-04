Still chilly, but much more pleasant for Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a pretty pleasant, though still on the chilly side, day today as we trade overcast skies and showers of Saturday for lots of sunshine.

Temperatures will not be that much warmer than what we saw on Saturday, but conditions overall will improve. Winds actually shift tonight to the south, but they will be very light and with mostly clear skies, the threat for frost will be with us again.

But, those winds kick in with force on Monday, signaling the start of a pretty substantial warm-up. First, into the 60s then the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. A minor setback for highs on Thursday drops us into the mid 60s again, before even warmer air settles in for the weekend.

Overall, a dry pattern will be in place, with the next chance for any precipitation arriving toward the end of the 9-day with a chance of showers and storms for next Monday.

