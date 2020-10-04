Advertisement

Iowa State rallies in second half to upset No. 18 Oklahoma

Iowa State running back Breece Hall celebrates at the end of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 37-30. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State running back Breece Hall celebrates at the end of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 37-30. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Josh Christensen
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Even at 25-percent capacity, Jack Trice Stadium was filled with excitement after Iowa State knocked off No. 18 Oklahoma, 37-30. The win was the Cyclones' first victory against the Sooners in Ames since 1960. The loss was the first time Oklahoma’s lost back-to-back games since Oct. 2 and 9, 1999.

A Jeremiah Hall touchdown gave Oklahoma a 30-23 lead with 8:17 left in the fourth quarter, but the Cyclones tied the game on their next drive on a Brock Purdy 2-yard touchdown run. Then Breece Hall put the Cyclones ahead on their next drive with an 8-yard touchdown run.

Oklahoma had one last chance to tie the game, but Isheem Young intercepted Spencer Rattler in the end zone to seal the victory.

Iowa State hosts Texas Tech next Saturday. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Edgewood-Colesburg rolls past Bellevue to stay undefeated

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Edgewood-Colesburg improved its record to 6-0 after dominating Bellevue on Saturday, 39-6.

Sports

North Scott defeats Marion, 38-7

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Marion lost its home regular season finale to North Scott on Saturday, 38-7.

Sports

North Scott beats Marion, 38-7

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

Edgewood-Colesburg stays unbeaten with win over Bellevue

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Sports

Hempstead knocks off Jefferson 54-16

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:22 AM CDT
The Dubuque Hempstead Mustangs took down the Jefferson J-Hawks 54-16 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 5-1.

Sports

Kennedy explodes for 48 points in win over Waterloo West

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:22 AM CDT
The Kennedy Cougars took down the Waterloo West Wahawks 48-21 on Friday evening to improve their record on the season to 2-2.

Sports

Lisbon routs Highland 52-6

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:21 AM CDT
The Lisbon Lions took down the Highland Huskies 52-6 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 4-2.

Sports

Xavier clinches first round bye, defeats Grinnell 44-20

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:21 AM CDT
The Xavier Saints took down the Grinnell Tigers 44-20 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to a perfect 6-0.

Sports

CPU takes down Vinton-Shellsburg 32-17

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:21 AM CDT
The CPU Stormin' Pointers defeated the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings 32-17 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 3-3.