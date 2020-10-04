Iowa State rallies in second half to upset No. 18 Oklahoma

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Even at 25-percent capacity, Jack Trice Stadium was filled with excitement after Iowa State knocked off No. 18 Oklahoma, 37-30. The win was the Cyclones' first victory against the Sooners in Ames since 1960. The loss was the first time Oklahoma’s lost back-to-back games since Oct. 2 and 9, 1999.

A Jeremiah Hall touchdown gave Oklahoma a 30-23 lead with 8:17 left in the fourth quarter, but the Cyclones tied the game on their next drive on a Brock Purdy 2-yard touchdown run. Then Breece Hall put the Cyclones ahead on their next drive with an 8-yard touchdown run.

Oklahoma had one last chance to tie the game, but Isheem Young intercepted Spencer Rattler in the end zone to seal the victory.

Iowa State hosts Texas Tech next Saturday. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.

