Advertisement

Iowa absentee ballots go out Monday, early voting begins

A stack of received absentee ballots sits on a table.
A stack of received absentee ballots sits on a table.(KCRG File)
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa election officials will begin mailing out absentee ballots Monday, and it’s the first day voters can go to their county auditor’s offices or satellite locations to vote early in person.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says as of Friday that 632,549 voters have requested an absentee ballot. Democrats requested more than 335,000 ballots, Republicans requested nearly 187,000 and no-party voters asked for about 108,000 ballots.

County officials are saying the pace is far ahead of previous elections. In Polk County, for example, Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald said he received 111,462 ballot requests as of Oct. 1, compared with 45,191 requests at the same time in 2016.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Almost 700 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa push pandemic total above 92,000

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Overall hospitalization numbers due to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus improved day-to-day in Iowa, officials said, while more cases and deaths were reported.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Sunshine replaces gray skies today, though temperatures remain cool.

Local

‘Black Men Strong’ March in Cedar Rapids aims to encourage men of color to support racial justice

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
The march ended at the African American Museum of Iowa, where speakers spoke to the importance of leadership and voting. Organizers hoped to allow men of color to network and encourage support for addressing issues like racial justice.

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff for Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa at half-staff in honor of the Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Flags should be lowered from sunrise to sunset on October 4, 2020. All firefighters who have died in the line of duty are honored every year during the first weekend in October.

Latest News

News

Hawkeye Community College hoping to fill the shortage in Certified Nursing Assistants

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Hawkeye Community College hoping to fill the shortage in Certified Nursing Assistants

Local

One hospitalized after head-on crash in Marshall County

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One person was hurt in a crash in Marshall County on Friday night, according to law enforcement officials.

Iowa

Fourth straight day of over 1,000 newly-reported COVID-19 cases in Iowa

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Over 1,100 additional cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported by state officials in the last 24 hours along with additional deaths.

News

Eastern Iowa man inspired by his personal struggle walks for ALS

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT
|
By KCRG Staff
An Eastern Iowa man is using his personal experience to help raise awareness and find a cure for ALS.

News

Cedar Rapids Police Investigating shots fired at Cedar River Landing

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:29 AM CDT
|
By KCRG Staff
Cedar Rapids Police are currently investigating a report of shots fired at Cedar River Landing.

Local

Homeless shelters making changes to how they are operating

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
|
By Brian Tabick
Homeless shelters changing how they operate