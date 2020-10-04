Iowa absentee ballots go out Monday, early voting begins

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa election officials will begin mailing out absentee ballots Monday, and it’s the first day voters can go to their county auditor’s offices or satellite locations to vote early in person.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says as of Friday that 632,549 voters have requested an absentee ballot. Democrats requested more than 335,000 ballots, Republicans requested nearly 187,000 and no-party voters asked for about 108,000 ballots.

County officials are saying the pace is far ahead of previous elections. In Polk County, for example, Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald said he received 111,462 ballot requests as of Oct. 1, compared with 45,191 requests at the same time in 2016.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.