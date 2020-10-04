Frost is possible again tonight, but warmer, sunny conditions take us through the workweek

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With clear skies and calm winds, we will see another substantial cool down tonight as lows back down into the 30s across eastern Iowa. Frost will again be likely.

Throughout the rest of the week, we’ll see overnight lows rise back into the 40s and 50s, so no worries about frost beyond tonight in the short-term. Into the week, we’ll begin a warming trend with gusty southerly winds on Monday helping to usher in warmer air from the south. Gusts could be 25-35 MPH at times.

Highs tomorrow look to top out in the mid 60s, warming into the 70s through the rest of the week and into next weekend.

It looks like we will stay fairly dry throughout with the next best chance for some rain coming early next week.

