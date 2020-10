EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - Edgewood-Colesburg is in the driver’s seat for a district title. The Vikings improved their record to 6-0 after defeating Bellevue on Saturday, 39-6.

The Vikings close out the regular season at home next Friday versus Maqouketa Valley. Bellevue falls to 2-2 overall and will host East Buchanan.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.