Cedar Falls Police investigating fatal accident

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police are investigating a fatality at the Target Distribution Center.

On Sunday, October 4th, 2020, just after 11:30 AM, first responders were dispatched to the Target Distribution Center on a report of an unresponsive male in the parking lot. Emergency personnel determined that the subject was deceased and evidence indicated that the victim had been run over by a semi-tractor. 

Cedar Falls Police, Cedar Falls Fire Rescue and MercyOne Paramedics all assisted in the call. Cedar Falls Police were assisted at the scene by an Iowa Department of Transportation Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer.

The incident remains under investigation and names of the involved parties will be released at a later date.

