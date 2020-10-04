Advertisement

Almost 700 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa push pandemic total above 92,000

A health worker takes a sample for a PCR test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Coslada, Spain, Monday, April 20, 2020.
A health worker takes a sample for a PCR test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Coslada, Spain, Monday, April 20, 2020.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overall hospitalization numbers due to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus improved day-to-day in Iowa, officials said, while more cases and deaths were reported.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 684 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 92,545. A total of 71,580 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 276.

Four more deaths were reported since Saturday morning. A total of 1,381 people have died due to the illness.

392 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net decrease of 10. 104 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net increase of four. 39 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of one. 58 new patients were admitted to hospitals due to the disease in the last 24 hours, the same number as the previous reporting period.

4,694 tests were reported by public and private labs in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate during that reporting period was 14.6%. A total of 821,404 tests have been processed so far since the beginning of the pandemic.

