Smaller hospitals throughout Iowa finding ways to treat Coronavirus patients

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Washington County Hospital and Clinics is a smaller hospital that doesn’t have all the resources as bigger ones. Washington County has seen an increase in Covid-19 cases. That’s keeping workers busy seeing patients, diagnosing them appropriately and testing when appropriate.

Dr. Ryan Flannery, MD says things are getting busier at the hospital lately because of the new coronavirus.

“Especially since school has started with people needing to be evaluated what kind of illnesses they have including Covid,” he said.

Washington County has had 502 cases of COVID-19. 11 people have died. But, behind the numbers are medical staff who have had to work in a more complex and dangerous environment, and multiple months of extra stress can impact morale.

“I think our healthcare workers are cautiously optimistic,” said Flannery. “Realizing that we are in the middle of a pandemic, and we are trying to learn about this disease day to day.”

Despite hospitalization numbers rising to the peak Iowa saw in May, Washington County hospital leaders says they have plenty of beds. They started planning when people in surrounding areas started testing positive, but every new protocol costs money, and the small hospital is still recovering from when it had to cancel surgeries.

"During that time we had a significant loss of revenue, said Todd Patterson, CEO with the hospital. “We also had an increase in expense related to things like PPE, investment in things to other types of services like the respiratory clinic, like the negative pressure room, etc.”

These changes will need to continue for the foreseeable future, but Dr. Flannery is focused on supporting staff and reassuring those who are diagnosed.

“The majority of patients will recover from this illness without any problems,” he said “I give them a lot of information on what to do to care for themselves.”

"Leaders say that things really won’t get back to normal until a vaccine is available.

