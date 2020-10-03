Cedar Rapids Police Investigating shots fired at Cedar River Landing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for the person responsible for an active shooter situation at Cedar River Landing.

It happened after 11:00 PM on Friday, October 2nd.

The suspect left the area before officers arrived. There were no reported victims at the scene or any local hospitals. Officers were able to interview witnesses and collect shell casings at the scene.

There are no arrests at this time.

