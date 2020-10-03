Advertisement

One hospitalized after head-on crash in Marshall County

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a crash in Marshall County on Friday night, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:24 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol said it was sent to a report of a crash in the 2200 block of Iowa Highway 330. Troopers believe that a sport-utility vehicle traveling northbound on the highway crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the SUV was injured and taken to a hospital. There was no word on the extent of their injuries, but they were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the emergency response.

