One hospitalized after head-on crash in Marshall County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a crash in Marshall County on Friday night, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:24 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol said it was sent to a report of a crash in the 2200 block of Iowa Highway 330. Troopers believe that a sport-utility vehicle traveling northbound on the highway crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the SUV was injured and taken to a hospital. There was no word on the extent of their injuries, but they were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.