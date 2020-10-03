Homeless shelters making changes to how they are operating

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Homeless shelters in Eastern Iowa said they were having to change how they operate because of the pandemic.

Shelter House in Iowa City was limiting the number of people in its shelter from 70 to 45 and it was at capacity Friday. Cady Gerlach, the Director of Strategic Operations and Resources for the shelter, said they were using federal, city, and other means to try and fast track people into housing and keep people from gathering.

The City of Iowa City received $410 thousand. More than half of that was being used as part of the City’s Eviction Prevention Program. The other part went to nonprofits, like the Shelter Home, for eviction protection, childcare, mental health services, and food distribution.

“Annually, we sheltered about 900 people before COVID 19,” said Gerlach. “Now, we’re helping that plus the people that have lost their income or house because of the virus.”

The city was working with the Iowa Economic Development Authority to receive nearly $700 thousand. 60% of that would go towards eviction prevention. The city has not yet been awarded the funding.

