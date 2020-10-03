Advertisement

Homeless shelters making changes to how they are operating

By Brian Tabick
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Homeless shelters in Eastern Iowa said they were having to change how they operate because of the pandemic.

Shelter House in Iowa City was limiting the number of people in its shelter from 70 to 45 and it was at capacity Friday. Cady Gerlach, the Director of Strategic Operations and Resources for the shelter, said they were using federal, city, and other means to try and fast track people into housing and keep people from gathering.

The City of Iowa City received $410 thousand. More than half of that was being used as part of the City’s Eviction Prevention Program. The other part went to nonprofits, like the Shelter Home, for eviction protection, childcare, mental health services, and food distribution.

“Annually, we sheltered about 900 people before COVID 19,” said Gerlach. “Now, we’re helping that plus the people that have lost their income or house because of the virus.”

The city was working with the Iowa Economic Development Authority to receive nearly $700 thousand. 60% of that would go towards eviction prevention. The city has not yet been awarded the funding.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shelter House Limiting people inside housing

Updated: 1 hour ago

Iowa

City of Dubuque officials meet with minority business owners to learn their needs and struggles

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Dubuque city officials are meeting with minority business owners to learn about their struggles with developing their businesses.

Local

Smaller hospitals throughout Iowa finding ways to treat Coronavirus patients

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Smaller hospitals throughout Iowa finding ways to treat Coronavirus patients

Local

Tripoli bus driver cited after Thursday afternoon accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A Tripoli school bus driver has been cited following an accident on Thursday afternoon.

Latest News

National

President Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House says President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19.

Local

Bars in Johnson and Story counties will reopen

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Governor is allowing the closure of bars in Johnson and Story county to expire at 11:59 p.m. on October 4. After that date, they must continue following the social distancing requirements in place across the state.

Iowa

Iowa Supreme Court urged to halt absentee ballot request law

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Iowa Supreme Court is being urged by Democrats and a Latino civil rights group to block a new Republican-backed law that could leave thousands of requesters without absentee ballots.

Local

Dubuque park may be named for historic Black resident

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A push has begun in Dubuque to change the name of a park to honor of a one-time slave who gained his freedom and another Black man killed in a lynching.

Iowa

Grassley aide says Iowa senator taking normal precautions

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An aide says U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley isn’t believed to have been exposed to anyone testing positive for the coronavirus and is continuing to take normal precautions.

Iowa

Secretary Pate unveils new resources to help Iowans with felony convictions understand voting process

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announces new resources to assist individuals with past felony convictions who have had their voting rights restored. Pate’s office designed a new voter registration form that was unanimously approved by the state’s bipartisan Voter Registration Commission on Friday.