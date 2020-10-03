Advertisement

Gray skies, scattered showers for the start of the weekend

By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A gray, chilly, and at times wet day is expected across the area as a disturbance brings a decent chance for showers.

The area most favored to see this activity will be generally south of Highway 20. The shower chance exists through much of the day, though any individual bout of rainfall will be overall pretty light. Expect, perhaps, a tenth of an inch or two of rainfall, if you are lucky. Highs reach the low 50s, generally.

Showers end and clouds decrease tonight, setting up another chilly start with some patchy frost possible. Somewhat warmer temperatures will wrap up the weekend, before a more substantial warmup for the first half of the week.

Another setback in our highs looks likely for Thursday, but it is temporary. Expect highs toward next weekend to surge to well above normal levels in the upper 70s.

Very dry conditions are likely through the week.

