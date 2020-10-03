Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff for Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa at half-staff in honor of the Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Flags should be lowered from sunrise to sunset on October 4, 2020. All firefighters who have died in the line of duty are honored every year during the first weekend in October.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.

