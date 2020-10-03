Advertisement

Fourth straight day of over 1,000 newly-reported COVID-19 cases in Iowa

A Des Moines Area Quilters Guild member drops off completed face masks to be distributed to Des Moines Public Schools students, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
A Des Moines Area Quilters Guild member drops off completed face masks to be distributed to Des Moines Public Schools students, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Over 1,100 additional cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported by state officials in the last 24 hours along with additional deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 1,107 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported since Friday morning, putting the state’s total at 91,861 since the pandemic began. 71,304 are considered recovered from the disease.

10 more deaths were added to the state’s total in the last 24 hours, making the total 1,377.

402 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net increase of nine since Friday morning. 100 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net increase of five. 38 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of two. 58 people were newly-admitted to hospitals with the disease in the last 24 hours, slightly less than the previous day’s total of 66.

6,159 tests from public and private labs were reported in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for that batch of reported tests was 18.0%. A total of 816,710 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

