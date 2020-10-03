Eastern Iowa man inspired by his personal struggle walks for ALS

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa man is using his personal experience to help raise awareness and find a cure for ALS.

Rusty Bromwell is an Army Veteran and was diagnosed with ALS - Lou Gehrig’s Disease in January, after struggling with symptoms for a year and a half. So, he and his wife decided to form a team and Saturday, he along with family and friends walked for the annual ALS walk in North Liberty. However, this year due to COVID-19, the way the walk is being held is different. Instead of one big walk, individual teams are doing their own walk.

Bromwell says taking part in this was so important because a cure is not far away for him and so many others suffering from the disease.

“We want to raise awareness. There are so many good promising drugs in trial phases that we really want to get approval for, and I think the more people that are aware of what’s going on we can put a little speed on the approval process because it is hope for a cure. I think a cure is out there, but we need access to the medication to try," said Bromwell.

Bromwell’s “We are Family” team walked a mile Saturday. They also had a donation box, where people could give and all proceeds are going to the ALS Association of Iowa. Bromwell also encourages people to visit the website where they can sign petitions to speed up the FDA process on certain medications.

