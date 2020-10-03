Advertisement

Doctors in Congress weigh in on President Trump’s COVID-19 battle

By Alana Austin
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- As President Donald Trump battles COVID-19, lawmakers who are physicians are weighing in on his condition. There are 17 doctors on Capitol Hill, and Washington News Bureau Reporter Alana Austin checks in with two of them for their take. Both of these doctors have recovered from the virus themselves.

The president arrived at Walter Reed medical center in Maryland Friday, as a medical team closely monitors his condition. The commander-in-chief is taking experimental COVID-19 drugs Remdesivir and Regeneron, a cocktail intended to reduce the viral load for quicker recovery.

“Why they’re giving him the Regeneron, the antibodies, is you don’t want it to go to your heart or the lung so that you can’t breathe," explained Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA). “That’s what you’re really concerned about,” Cassidy added.

Cassidy is a gastroenterologist who recovered from COVID this summer. He says the president’s health must be taken seriously.

“I’m speaking now as a physician. He’s older and he’s heavy. And both of those are major risk factors for having more complications," said Cassidy.

Florida GOP Congressman Neal Dunn – a surgeon – also overcame the virus earlier this year. After studying epidemiology for decades, he says the breakthroughs in treating this virus - and the ongoing development of a vaccine - are remarkable.

“The treatments are so much better now than they were just a month ago," said Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL).

Dunn – a big supporter of Trump – says he’s a fighter and optimistic about the President’s recovery..

“I wish I had half his energy," said Dunn. “I feel really comfortable that he’s going to get good, aggressive proactive treatment, and he’ll be back in the lists ready to fight again."

With the president sidelined – and several of his top allies also testing positive for the virus – this does put a damper on the campaign schedule. Election Day is in a month and early voting is already underway in many states.

At this point, Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for COVID-19 and his debate against Democratic Senator Kamala Harris is still set to go on next week.

The president’s next debate against former Vice President Joe Biden is also still scheduled to go on at this point. That event is less than two weeks away in Miami.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

What to know when filling out your absentee ballot

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Dubuque County's deputy commissioner of elections sits down with TV9 to go through what voters need to keep in mind when filling their absentee ballots.

Local

Linn County Republicans, Democrats in need of poll watchers

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT
|
By Phil Reed
Linn County Republicans, Democrats in need of poll watchers

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Republican Ad goes after Finkenauer’s tax and health care stance

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT
|
By Adam Carros
A new ad from a GOP PAC is going after Democrat Abby Finkenauer in her race to keep her seat in Iowa’s First District against Republican Ashley Hinson.

National Politics

Grassley: ‘Criminal act’ to hand Trump taxes to New York Times

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff and Mary Green
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said that “somebody committed a criminal act” when they gave President Donald Trump’s tax returns to the New York Times, leading to published reports about the president’s tax payments over several years.

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Ernst attack on coastal donations true but hypocritical

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Stein
Republican Senator Joni Ernst attacked Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield multiple times for taking a large number of donations from California and New York. But, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, the Republican senator received more than $479,000 from New York and more than $252,000 from Los Angeles.

Latest News

National

Wisconsin justices weigh removal of 130K from voter rolls

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By SCOTT BAUER, Associated Press
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is weighing whether to go along with conservatives who argue that 130,000 voters should be removed from the polls in the hotly contested presidential battleground state.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

National Politics

Trump won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT
|
By AAMER MADHANI and KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press
President Donald Trump is declining to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Local

Judge to rule on absentee ballot lawsuit by Friday

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT
|
By the Associated Press
A state court judge says he will rule before the end of the day Friday on whether to halt enforcement of a state law that prohibits county election officials from using information readily available in the voter registration database to fill in missing information on a voter’s absentee ballot request form.

Local

Grassley defends Supreme Court nomination position, says no hypocrisy

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
|
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press and KCRG News Staff
Sen. Charles Grassley is continuing to defend his decision to consider a U.S. Supreme Court justice saying he is not a hypocrite for going back on a statement he made to constituents four years ago.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.