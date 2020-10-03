Advertisement

Chilly overnight lows could lead to frost for some, but warmer weather is on the horizon

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered showers continue to wrap up this evening with most of eastern Iowa looking to be rain free by late evening.

Skies clear overnight, becoming partly cloudy by Sunday morning. Clouds are expected to decrease over the northern half of Iowa faster, allowing temperatures to fall in those areas more quickly. Expect areas of frost across northern Iowa and patchy frost still possible for our central and southern zones overnight tonight. Sunday will feature light northerly winds, partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures, topping out in the mid 50s.

Frost will again be possible overnight into Monday morning as lows dip back into the low and mid 30s.

The rest of the forecast looks warmer and dry with afternoon highs in the 60s and low 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Very dry conditions are likely through the week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

