Advertisement

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)((AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne))
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” an NFL statement reads. “All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

The announcement comes shortly after ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Patriots starting QB Cam Newton tested positive for the virus and will miss the game against the Chiefs.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the New England Patriots, Newton is in self-quarantine after finding out of his positive test on Friday. Anyone in close contact with him all tested negative Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hempstead knocks off Jefferson 54-16

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Dubuque Hempstead Mustangs took down the Jefferson J-Hawks 54-16 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 5-1.

Sports

Kennedy explodes for 48 points in win over Waterloo West

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Kennedy Cougars took down the Waterloo West Wahawks 48-21 on Friday evening to improve their record on the season to 2-2.

Sports

Lisbon routs Highland 52-6

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Lisbon Lions took down the Highland Huskies 52-6 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 4-2.

Sports

Xavier clinches first round bye, defeats Grinnell 44-20

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Xavier Saints took down the Grinnell Tigers 44-20 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to a perfect 6-0.

Latest News

Sports

CPU takes down Vinton-Shellsburg 32-17

Updated: 12 hours ago
The CPU Stormin' Pointers defeated the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings 32-17 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 3-3.

Sports

CCA stays hot, dominates Oskaloosa 37-7

Updated: 12 hours ago
The CCA Clippers defeated the Oskaloosa Indians 37-7 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 4-2.

Sports

Prairie blows past Liberty 48-14

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Prairie Hawks defeated the Liberty Lightning 48-14 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 3-2.

Sports

Solon delivers first loss of the season to Mount Vernon, wins 42-14

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Solon Spartans defeated the Mount Vernon Mustangs 42-14 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 4-2.

Sports

MFL Mar Mac hands South Winn first loss, improves to 5-1

Updated: 12 hours ago
The MFL-Mar-Mac Bulldogs defeated the South Winn Warriors 36-22 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 5-1.

Sports

Hempstead beats Jeff

Updated: 12 hours ago