Advertisement

What to know when filling out your absentee ballot

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Jenny Hillary, Dubuque County’s deputy commissioner of elections, said voters who requested an absentee ballot should be getting one in a white envelope in the mail sometime next week.

She said, per Iowa law, they can start mailing those envelopes on Monday, October 5. The envelope will have a label on the front with the voter’s name.

Inside the envelope will be the ballot. Hillary said voter’s do not need to vote in every race for their ballots to be counted.

“We encourage people to do research or find out about those candidates, but if you only want to vote for president then that is the only race you have to vote for," she said.

Ballots need to be postmarked by November 2. Hillary said people cannot drop off absentee ballots at the polls on Election Day.

“When you are done marking the ballot of your choice, you will just fold it up in thirds, you will put it back into this blue instruction secrecy sleeve and then you are going to put it on what is called an affidavit envelope,” she explained.

Hillary said it is mandatory for voters to sign the back of the affidavit envelope.

She mentioned, in the past, voters from one same household will get the envelopes mixed up and end up signing each others.

If people do not sign the envelope correctly, then someone from the auditor’s office has to track down that person to get them to sign it.

“We have someone who is fully dedicated at the Annex who checks this and who calls people, sends them letters, emails to try to get a hold of people to say, ‘Hey, you forgot to sign it’, because we want all those votes to count," she said.

Once marked, voters can drop their ballots at the mail, the election annex, the fourth floor of the courthouse, or a new special dropbox right behind the courthouse.

Hillary said people should not be worried about the safety of absentee voting.

“We take pride and we take all precautions to make sure stuff is safe and secure, so do not worry, your ballots are counted and we do not throw any of them away,” she said. “There is just a lot of misinformation out there.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Car located of victim found on side of I-380 on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
An investigation continues after an individual was found deceased alongside of Interstate 380 southbound near Wright Brothers Boulevard SW on Monday, September 28. As of an update Friday evening, the victim’s 2005 Buick LaSabre has been located.

Local

Linn County Republicans, Democrats in need of poll watchers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Linn County Republicans, Democrats in need of poll watchers

News

Linn County Republicans, Democrats looking for poll watchers

Updated: 3 hours ago

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Republican Ad goes after Finkenauer’s tax and health care stance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
A new ad from a GOP PAC is going after Democrat Abby Finkenauer in her race to keep her seat in Iowa’s First District against Republican Ashley Hinson.

Latest News

Iowa

Ernst says SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett has “extraordinary qualifications”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Senator Joni Ernst said today that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will be a good successor to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Iowa

Alliant Energy now producing 1,300 megawatts of wind in Iowa

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Alliant Energy announced today that it is now producing 1,300 megawatts of wind in Iowa. This is from five wind projects across seven counties.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 4 hours ago

First Alert Weather

Ways to protect your plants with the potential for frost

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
With frost in the forecast Thursday night and Friday morning, you may want to check out which plants you may need to protect.

Local

Cedar Falls Community Main Street cancels trick-or-treating

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Community Main Street and the merchants of the Cedar Falls Downtown District have made the difficult decision to cancel Downtown Trick-or-Treating.

News

How to protect your plants with upcoming frost potential

Updated: 4 hours ago
Ways to protect your plants with the potential for frost overnight.