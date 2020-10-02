What to know when filling out your absentee ballot

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Jenny Hillary, Dubuque County’s deputy commissioner of elections, said voters who requested an absentee ballot should be getting one in a white envelope in the mail sometime next week.

She said, per Iowa law, they can start mailing those envelopes on Monday, October 5. The envelope will have a label on the front with the voter’s name.

Inside the envelope will be the ballot. Hillary said voter’s do not need to vote in every race for their ballots to be counted.

“We encourage people to do research or find out about those candidates, but if you only want to vote for president then that is the only race you have to vote for," she said.

Ballots need to be postmarked by November 2. Hillary said people cannot drop off absentee ballots at the polls on Election Day.

“When you are done marking the ballot of your choice, you will just fold it up in thirds, you will put it back into this blue instruction secrecy sleeve and then you are going to put it on what is called an affidavit envelope,” she explained.

Hillary said it is mandatory for voters to sign the back of the affidavit envelope.

She mentioned, in the past, voters from one same household will get the envelopes mixed up and end up signing each others.

If people do not sign the envelope correctly, then someone from the auditor’s office has to track down that person to get them to sign it.

“We have someone who is fully dedicated at the Annex who checks this and who calls people, sends them letters, emails to try to get a hold of people to say, ‘Hey, you forgot to sign it’, because we want all those votes to count," she said.

Once marked, voters can drop their ballots at the mail, the election annex, the fourth floor of the courthouse, or a new special dropbox right behind the courthouse.

Hillary said people should not be worried about the safety of absentee voting.

“We take pride and we take all precautions to make sure stuff is safe and secure, so do not worry, your ballots are counted and we do not throw any of them away,” she said. “There is just a lot of misinformation out there.”

