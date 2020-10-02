Waypoint offering to assist coordinating resources for derecho victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Waypoint is looking to coordinate resources for people impacted by the derecho.

The organization will be helping provide resources to homeowners, renters and people who are displaced.

This also includes crisis cleanup and weatherizing patch work on homes.

Waypoint is cooperating with the city of Cedar Rapids and other housing service organizations.

People who want help can call Waypoint at 319-366-7999.

For more information go to WaypointServices.org.

