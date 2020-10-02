Waukon man dies in rollover crash

WAUKON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waukon man died on Thursday when the semi he was driving rolled over and caught fire.

Officials said Richard E Howe, 59, of Waukon, was driving a semi southbound on Forest Mills Road just before 1:30 p.m. when the semi appeared to have jackknifed and entered the east ditch.

The truck rolled over at 849 Forest Mills Road, struck some trees and came to rest on its top before catching fire.

Howe died in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.