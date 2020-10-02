Advertisement

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife test negative for COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Spokesman Devin O’Malley says Pence “remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

Pence is tested every day for the virus, O’Malley confirmed.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Employees find woman trapped in N.C. Goodwill trailer

Updated: moments ago
|
A woman in North Carolina was trapped in a Goodwill trailer for at least two days before workers were able to get her free.

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, and a White House official says the president is experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19.

National Politics

Stocks slump after Trump tests positive, job growth slows

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump tweeted news of his test results early Friday morning.

National Politics

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and did not appear visibly ill.

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Biden tweets that he’s praying for Trump

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Friday that he and his wife Jill “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery” after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Nearly 20,000 Amazon workers tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Amazon revealed nearly 20,000 of its front-line employees at both Amazon and Whole Foods have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

US hiring slows for 3rd month but jobless rate falls to 7.9%

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
America’s employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight month of slower hiring and evidence from the final jobs report before the presidential election that the economic recovery has weakened.

Iowa

Dubuque park may be named for historic Black resident

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A push has begun in Dubuque to change the name of a park to honor of a one-time slave who gained his freedom and another Black man killed in a lynching.

News

Voter suppression concerns persist as Election day approaches

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Election day is 32 days away, but there are already concerns about voting and claims actions are being taken to prevent some people from participating in the process.

Coronavirus

Shock, sympathy, criticism: World reacts to Trump infection

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and FOSTER KLUG
Trump’s announcement Friday, on Twitter, that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, and the deep uncertainty that accompanied it, permeated the global news cycle, upending countless plans and sparking comment everywhere.