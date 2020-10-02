Advertisement

Two year old Ottumwa girl killed in driveway accident

Ottumwa Police say a two-year-old was killed after being run over
Ottumwa Police say a two-year-old was killed after being run over
By Anne Hughes
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A two-year-old girl has died after being run over on Wednesday, September 30th.

Ottumwa Police say the driver was pulling away from the driveway along Elm Street and the child was in front of the vehicle. Police say the child was run over the driver’s front tire. The child was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.

