Tripoli bus driver cited after Thursday afternoon accident

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tripoli school bus driver has been cited following an accident on Thursday afternoon.

On October 1, just before 4 PM, Bremer County Deputies responded to an accident at Highway 63 and 180th St. involving a Tripoli School bus and a Dodge Intrepid.

The Dodge Intrepid, driven by Cindy Dralle, 62, of Fredericksburg was southbound on Highway 63 when the school bus, driven by Paula Carlson, 44 of Tripoli crossed over the southbound lanes and was struck in the rear wheel on the passenger side.

All were evaluated at the scene for injuries. The students were transported back to the Tripoli high School for reunification with the parents.

Paula Carlson was cited for failure to yield right of way.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Tripoli Fire and EMS, Emergency Management, Tripoli Police Department, and Del’s Repair & Wrecker Service.

